Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 24,112 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 15,556.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,112 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.11% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $322,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Nwam LLC increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 62,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 43.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period.

NASDAQ COMT opened at $34.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.11. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $35.10.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.