Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Price Target to C$12.00

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CUF.UN. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Cominar REIT in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of CUF.UN traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$11.24. 92,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,326. The firm has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.71, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.93. Cominar REIT has a 12-month low of C$6.97 and a 12-month high of C$11.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.99.

Cominar REIT Company Profile

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

