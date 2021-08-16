Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Price Target to C$12.00

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CUF.UN. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Cominar REIT in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Get Cominar REIT alerts:

Shares of CUF.UN traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$11.24. 92,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,326. The firm has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.71, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.93. Cominar REIT has a 12-month low of C$6.97 and a 12-month high of C$11.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.99.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.