Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target to C$17.50

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$17.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TCN. CIBC raised their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Tricon Residential to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.78.

TSE:TCN opened at C$16.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of C$9.75 and a 12 month high of C$16.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59.

In other Tricon Residential news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 56,025 shares of Tricon Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$728,325.00. Insiders sold 196,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,772 over the last quarter.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

