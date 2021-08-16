Royal Bank of Canada Has $702,000 Position in ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR) by 266.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,833 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ProShares Merger ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Merger ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,269,000.

BATS MRGR opened at $40.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.73. ProShares Merger ETF has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $36.45.

