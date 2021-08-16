Royal Bank of Canada Increases Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$54.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.97% from the stock’s current price.

BEI.UN has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$46.50 to C$51.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Boardwalk REIT from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT to C$51.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$41.00 to C$42.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.59.

Shares of BEI.UN stock traded down C$0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$46.97. 131,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a PE ratio of -9.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.34. Boardwalk REIT has a 52-week low of C$25.80 and a 52-week high of C$50.32.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

