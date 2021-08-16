Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) by 1,154.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,815 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in RADA Electronic Industries were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter worth $20,708,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter worth $19,216,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 1,529.5% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,435,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 358,980 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter worth $8,847,000. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries stock opened at $11.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.21. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 19.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RADA. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

About RADA Electronic Industries

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA).

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.