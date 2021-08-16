Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 13,506 Shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,506 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 48,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 71,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares during the period. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $892,000.

NASDAQ:SRET opened at $9.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.90. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $10.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%.

