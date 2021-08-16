Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Storm Resources (TSE:SRX)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$5.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SRX. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Storm Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.79.

Get Storm Resources alerts:

Storm Resources stock opened at C$3.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. Storm Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.67 and a 12 month high of C$4.25. The stock has a market cap of C$427.15 million and a PE ratio of 1,150.00.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$73.67 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Storm Resources will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Storm Resources Company Profile

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Storm Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storm Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.