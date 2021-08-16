Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,758 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth $3,723,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZLAB opened at $150.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.23. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $72.42 and a 12 month high of $193.54. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Zai Lab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.85.

In related news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total transaction of $1,293,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 84,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total value of $12,272,276.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,984 shares of company stock worth $55,540,458 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

