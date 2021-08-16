Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.11 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Royal Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.11 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.29. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James set a $146.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.47.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $116.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.65. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $99.32 and a 52-week high of $140.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 7.12.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 49.12%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Royal Gold by 97.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,430,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,902 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 30.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,125,000 after purchasing an additional 821,293 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter worth about $37,906,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 87.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,239,000 after purchasing an additional 302,936 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Royal Gold by 376.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 198,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,334,000 after purchasing an additional 156,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

