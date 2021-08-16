Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

RYAN stock opened at $29.98 on Monday. Ryan Specialty Group has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $30.55.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

