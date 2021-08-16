Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 71,307.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 30,805 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 20,551 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 253,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 275,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $16.97 on Monday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.53 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBRA shares. TheStreet cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

