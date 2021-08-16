Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) Position Lifted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) by 300.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,814 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Salem Media Group were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Salem Media Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 384,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 139,503 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Salem Media Group by 6,161.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 105,172 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Salem Media Group stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.19. Salem Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $3.94. The company has a market cap of $73.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salem Media Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Salem Media Group Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM).

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.