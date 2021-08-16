salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 20,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.45, for a total value of $5,029,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total value of $4,841,600.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.99, for a total value of $4,999,800.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.91, for a total value of $4,978,200.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $4,819,000.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.51, for a total value of $4,850,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.44, for a total value of $4,888,800.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.40, for a total value of $4,948,000.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.37, for a total value of $4,967,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $4,835,000.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total value of $4,723,400.00.

CRM traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $249.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,030,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,380,172. The company has a market cap of $230.76 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.90. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $194.42 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co of Kansas raised its stake in salesforce.com by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 22,331 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,455,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,718 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $817,000. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

