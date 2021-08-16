salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,947 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total value of $928,241.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,441,989.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,668,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 539,281 shares of company stock worth $131,273,632. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $6.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $245.48. 102,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,395,223. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $192.52 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

