Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SZG. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €30.55 ($35.94).

Shares of SZG opened at €34.32 ($40.38) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is €27.98. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a 1-year high of €35.08 ($41.27).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

