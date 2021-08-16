Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SZGPY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Salzgitter from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of SZGPY opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.20. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $4.07.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

