Sanofi’s (SNY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SNY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $391.00.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of SNY stock opened at $51.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $130.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.05. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. Analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 13.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,520,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,098,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,956 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 45.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,384,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,204 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 6.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,255,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,455,000 after purchasing an additional 203,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,416,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,519,000 after purchasing an additional 100,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.