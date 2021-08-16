Saputo (TSE:SAP) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at Cfra

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Cfra from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cfra’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Saputo to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Saputo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.38.

Shares of Saputo stock traded down C$0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$35.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,160. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.54. Saputo has a one year low of C$31.85 and a one year high of C$42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of C$14.77 billion and a PE ratio of 27.52.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.64 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 1.9789054 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

