Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Financial Contrast

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Scholar Rock and Athira Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock 0 0 5 0 3.00 Athira Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00

Scholar Rock presently has a consensus price target of $61.60, indicating a potential upside of 57.06%. Athira Pharma has a consensus price target of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 332.35%. Given Athira Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Athira Pharma is more favorable than Scholar Rock.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Scholar Rock and Athira Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock $15.40 million 87.76 -$86.48 million ($2.81) -13.96 Athira Pharma N/A N/A -$19.95 million ($1.67) -5.89

Athira Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scholar Rock. Scholar Rock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Athira Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.2% of Scholar Rock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of Athira Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Scholar Rock shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Athira Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Scholar Rock and Athira Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock -687.82% -55.58% -34.88% Athira Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Athira Pharma beats Scholar Rock on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling. Its product candidate includes SRK-015 and SRK-181. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer and Leonard I. Zon in October 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease. The company also develops product candidates, which are in preclinical stage, including ATH-1019/ATH-1020 for neuropsychiatric conditions; and ATH-1018 for peripheral nervous system disorders, such as neuropathy. Athira Pharma, Inc. was formerly known as M3 Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Athira Pharma, Inc. in April 2019. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.