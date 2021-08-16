Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) by 79.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHJ. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 2,303.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $131,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHJ opened at $51.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.20. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.81 and a fifty-two week high of $54.98.

