Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Purchased by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,213 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 222,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,381,000 after buying an additional 14,517 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after buying an additional 73,588 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 226,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after buying an additional 15,614 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,032.4% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,500,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,869 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.24 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.25.

