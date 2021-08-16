Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Holdings Increased by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 8.7% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $18,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $107.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.92. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $75.89 and a one year high of $107.77.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.