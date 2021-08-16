Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $834.52 Million

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2021

Brokerages expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) to announce $834.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $813.84 million and the highest is $851.86 million. Scientific Games reported sales of $698.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year sales of $3.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. The firm’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.15) earnings per share.

SGMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Union Gaming Research boosted their price objective on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist upped their price target on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scientific Games presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Shares of Scientific Games stock traded down $2.06 on Friday, reaching $69.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,757,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,274. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -56.36 and a beta of 2.07. Scientific Games has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.81.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Scientific Games by 37.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,160,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,869,000 after purchasing an additional 313,851 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,966,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,298,000 after buying an additional 645,059 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,291,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,094,000 after buying an additional 1,020,846 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,842,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,644,000 after buying an additional 106,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Scientific Games by 49.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scientific Games (SGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.