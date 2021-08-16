Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $834.52 Million

Brokerages expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) to announce $834.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $813.84 million and the highest is $851.86 million. Scientific Games reported sales of $698.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year sales of $3.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. The firm’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.15) earnings per share.

SGMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Union Gaming Research boosted their price objective on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist upped their price target on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scientific Games presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Shares of Scientific Games stock traded down $2.06 on Friday, reaching $69.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,757,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,274. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -56.36 and a beta of 2.07. Scientific Games has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.81.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Scientific Games by 37.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,160,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,869,000 after purchasing an additional 313,851 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,966,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,298,000 after buying an additional 645,059 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,291,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,094,000 after buying an additional 1,020,846 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,842,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,644,000 after buying an additional 106,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Scientific Games by 49.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

