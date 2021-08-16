Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 71,156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 851,510 shares.The stock last traded at $32.70 and had previously closed at $33.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Score Media and Gaming from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Score Media and Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Score Media and Gaming from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.89 and a quick ratio of 11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.72.

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The healthcare company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.51). Score Media and Gaming had a negative net margin of 350.92% and a negative return on equity of 94.31%. The business had revenue of $5.19 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Score Media and Gaming Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Score Media and Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Score Media and Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Score Media and Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Score Media and Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Score Media and Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $867,000.

Score Media and Gaming Company Profile (NYSE:SCR)

Score Media & Gaming, Inc engages in the development of mobile sports applications. Its media app theScore delivers personalized live scores, news, statistics, and betting information from teams, leagues, and players. The company’s sports betting app theScore Bet delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience.

