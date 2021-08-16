Scotiabank Boosts CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target to C$46.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CAE. National Bank Financial upgraded CAE from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins lowered CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.80.

NYSE:CAE opened at $28.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 92.81, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.81. CAE has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.63.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CAE by 0.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,809,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,432,000 after acquiring an additional 27,102 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the second quarter valued at $628,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CAE by 46.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 19,463 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of CAE by 39.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CAE by 9.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,943,000 after acquiring an additional 56,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

