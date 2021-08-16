Scotiabank Boosts Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target to C$43.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

EIFZF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

OTCMKTS:EIFZF remained flat at $$33.64 during mid-day trading on Monday. 35 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $33.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.31.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

