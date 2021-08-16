Scotiabank Boosts Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$43.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EIF. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.80.

Shares of EIF stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$42.72. 50,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,033. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$29.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.32. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.98, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$300.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$288.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 2.8800001 EPS for the current year.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

