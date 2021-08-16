Scotiabank Increases Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target to C$43.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PLC. Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.06.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

PLC stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching C$37.06. The stock had a trading volume of 71,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,750. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of C$26.44 and a 1-year high of C$38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$34.11.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$89.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Park Lawn will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.