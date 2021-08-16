Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €80.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G24 has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €72.93 ($85.80).

Shares of G24 opened at €70.14 ($82.52) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of €70.12. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a fifty-two week high of €79.80 ($93.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 13.05 and a quick ratio of 12.98.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

