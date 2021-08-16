Searchlight Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRCH) Short Interest Up 61.1% in July

Searchlight Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRCH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the July 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS SRCH opened at $0.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.03. Searchlight Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05.

About Searchlight Minerals

Searchlight Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in a slag reprocessing project; and the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Clarkdale slag project, located in Clarkdale, Arizona, which is a reclamation project to recover precious and base metals from the reprocessing of slag produced from the smelting of copper ore mined at the United Verde Copper Mine in Jerome, Arizona.

