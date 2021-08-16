Searle & CO. Makes New Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Searle & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,226,000 after acquiring an additional 100,707 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,355,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,750,000 after acquiring an additional 246,042 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Paychex by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,180,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,704,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Paychex by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,056,000 after purchasing an additional 172,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $214,959.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,964,767.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $65,123.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,748,433.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.17. The stock had a trading volume of 822,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,938. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.13 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.62. The firm has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

