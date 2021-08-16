SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Receives $52.09 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.09.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEAS. TheStreet lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE SEAS traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,759. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.18. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.93 and a beta of 2.44.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $93,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,601,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $884,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 431,673.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 246,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,291,000 after acquiring an additional 246,054 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,351,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

