Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Acquired by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Selective Insurance Group worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $513,023,000 after purchasing an additional 394,010 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,722,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,509,000 after buying an additional 54,182 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,510,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,590,000 after buying an additional 25,665 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,473,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,552,000 after buying an additional 24,032 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,020,000 after buying an additional 9,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $2,004,662.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,691 shares of company stock worth $3,384,632. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIGI shares. JMP Securities cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.60.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,419. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $84.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.