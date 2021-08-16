Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $99.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors and fragrances. Sensient employ advanced technologies to develop specialty food and beverage systems, cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceutical excipients, inkjet and specialty inks and colors, and other specialty and fine chemicals. Sensient uses advanced proprietary technologies to produce a broad range of innovative products. Sensient is a global developer, manufacturer and supplier of flavor and fragrance systems for the food, beverage, personal care and household-products industries. Sensient is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of colors for businesses worldwide. Sensient provides natural and synthetic color systems for use in foods, beverages and pharmaceuticals; colors and other ingredients for cosmetics, such as active ingredients, solubilizers and surface treated pigments; pharmaceutical excipients, such as colors, flavors and coatings; specialty inks; and technical colors for industrial applications. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $88.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.95. Sensient Technologies has a one year low of $53.42 and a one year high of $89.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.81 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sensient Technologies will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 178.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 96.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

