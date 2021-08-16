Serum 24-Hour Volume Tops $733.82 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Serum has a total market capitalization of $337.82 million and approximately $733.82 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can now be bought for approximately $6.76 or 0.00014561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded up 47.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Serum Coin Profile

Serum (SRM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

