Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.26

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 45030 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

A number of research firms have commented on SHCR. BTIG Research started coverage on Sharecare in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Sharecare in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($8.77) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.95) by $4.18.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

