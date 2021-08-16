Sharps Compliance (SMED) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SMED stock opened at $9.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sharps Compliance has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $165.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of -0.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

In other news, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 68,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $861,263.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 704,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,354.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 13,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $158,132.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 654,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,889,484.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 206,868 shares of company stock worth $2,898,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

