Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX)

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 256 ($3.34) price target on shares of Arix Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 256 ($3.34) price target on shares of Arix Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

ARIX stock opened at GBX 166 ($2.17) on Thursday. Arix Bioscience has a 52-week low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 234 ($3.06). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 177.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 78.63 and a quick ratio of 78.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £217.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87.

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

