Short Interest in 30DC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDCH) Decreases By 60.7%

30DC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDCH) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the July 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TDCH opened at $0.01 on Monday. 30DC has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02.

About 30DC

30DC, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile software solutions. The firm’s principal product is MagCast Mobile Publishing Platform, which is used for the creation of mobile magazine apps and facilitates the monetization of digital content through advanced marketing functions.

