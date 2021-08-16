Short Interest in Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Declines By 51.4%

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATEYY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

ATEYY stock opened at $84.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.93. Advantest has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $100.79.

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

