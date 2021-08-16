Short Interest in Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Decreases By 64.1%

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the July 15th total of 6,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other Affinity Bancshares news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 8,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $104,158.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 675,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,788,046.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $67,372.29. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,955,912.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 21,270 shares of company stock valued at $276,262 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Affinity Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Affinity Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $430,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFBI opened at $13.26 on Monday. Affinity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

