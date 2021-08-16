Short Interest in American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Increases By 50.0%

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AMBZ stock opened at $37.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.30. American Business Bank has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $42.50.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.58 million during the quarter.

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

