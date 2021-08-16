Short Interest in Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) Rises By 149.9%

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,700 shares, an increase of 149.9% from the July 15th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,157.0 days.

BZQIF stock remained flat at $$1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.03.

Get Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication alerts:

About Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication

Bezeq The Israeli Telecommunication Corp. Ltd. engages in providing communication services. It operates through the following segments: Fixed-Line Domestic Communications, Cellular Communications, Internet, International Communications, and NEP, and Multi-Channel Television. The Fixed-Line Domestic Communications segment provides telephony services, internet infrastructure and access services, transmission and data communications services, and wholesale service for use of the Company’s physical infrastructures.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.