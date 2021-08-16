Short Interest in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Drops By 74.8%

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a decline of 74.8% from the July 15th total of 301,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,115,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,269,000 after purchasing an additional 188,734 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 970,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 218,219 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 21,358 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 246,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 228,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 29,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DSU traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 123,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,619. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $11.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

