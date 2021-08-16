Short Interest in British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Expands By 71.6%

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, an increase of 71.6% from the July 15th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS BTLCY opened at $7.41 on Monday. British Land has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $7.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.2118 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BTLCY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of British Land from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of British Land from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

About British Land

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

