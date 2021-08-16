Short Interest in Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Expands By 400.0%

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CBDS opened at $0.37 on Monday. Cannabis Sativa has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46.
Cannabis Sativa Company Profile
