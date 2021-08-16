Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Increases By 133.9%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 133.9% from the July 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CICHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of China Construction Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Construction Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get China Construction Bank alerts:

OTCMKTS:CICHY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.38. 351,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,920. China Construction Bank has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $17.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $179.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $1.0198 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. China Construction Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.69%.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.