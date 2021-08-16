Short Interest in Clinigen Group plc (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Rises By 55.6%

Clinigen Group plc (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the July 15th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 733.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLIGF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Clinigen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clinigen Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Clinigen Group stock opened at $8.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.59. Clinigen Group has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

