Short Interest in Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Decreases By 45.8%

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the July 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS DNPLY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.54. 14,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,703. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.24. Dai Nippon Printing has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $12.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Dai Nippon Printing alerts:

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 2.41%.

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of publishing and commercial printing services. It operates through the following segments: Information Communication, Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies, Electronics, and Beverages. The Information Communication segment involves in the manufacture and sale of publications, commercial printing materials, business forms, and educational and publications distribution.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dai Nippon Printing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai Nippon Printing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.